BETTY ANNE SMITH (Loveseth) June 4, 1931 - January 25, 2020 Betty Anne passed away at home in Victoria, BC as she wanted to and was surrounded by the love and care of family and friends in her final days. Survived by her adoring husband and best friend Raymond Ives Smith of 64 years, she was the cherished Mother of Stephen (Diana, Julia, Jane), David (Rie), Philip (Karen), Jonathan (Carole) and Christina (Shabeer), and loving Nan to Joshua, Navarana, Julia, Nadia and Elena. She will be lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews, family and friends. Betty Anne had a steadfast and abiding Christian faith and a deep universal spirituality. She loved people and loved life to the full. She raised all of her children to develop a life-long connection to Nature and a love for the out-of-doors. Born to Ella and Enoch Loveseth in Edmonton, AB, Betty Anne was extremely proud of her Norwegian ancestry. She graduated with a BSc in Nursing in 1953 from University of Alberta in Edmonton, then moved to Calgary to work as a public health nurse. In 1955 she met Ray, a petroleum geologist, and the two were married in October of that year. Betty Anne tirelessly raised her five children in Calgary, returned to nursing for a period and later moved with Ray to Victoria for retirement. She pursued all sorts of adventure activities over the course of her life, from hiking and cross-country skiing when living in Alberta, to kayaking, cycling, tai chi and yoga on the west coast. Once in Victoria, she discovered her love for gardening with Ray. She developed a passion for travel, and especially loved exploring Italy. Betty Anne had a depth of compassion and a strong sense of justice. She felt and expressed a great deal of concern over where humanity - and our planet - is headed. "This is how I would die into the love I have for you: as pieces of cloud dissolve in sunlight." - Rumi. Her memorial service will be held at St. George's Anglican Church in Cadboro Bay, Victoria on Saturday, February 8th. A celebration of life will follow at her home on her birthday in June. Please make any donations in Betty Anne's honour to Our Place Society https://www.ourplacesociety.com/donate or to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2020