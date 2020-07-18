|
BETTY FRANCES HEWSON (née Henley) December 31, 1930 - July 8, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce that Betty Frances Hewson passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020, at Kensington Gardens. Predeceased by Victor (1999) and grandson, Richard Van Kirk (1991). Loving mother to Claudette (Jay) and Roy (Cara) and cherished grandmother of Cameron and Jonathan (Amber) Van Kirk and Graeme, Connor and William Hewson. Adored great-grandmother of Charlotte Van Kirk. A lifelong resident of Cobourg, Betty had a long and fulfilling life as a nurse, world traveler, weaver, opera and symphony enthusiast, sailor and bird watcher. Betty was a graduate of the Hospital for Sick Children nursing program - Class of 1954, where she made many lifetime friends. Travel was a passion, as she and Victor enjoyed cycling trips in Europe and Scandinavia as well as a special six week trip around the globe. After his passing, she ventured to China, India, the Middle East and Russia. She also spent two winters in Cuba learning Spanish. A member of both the Toronto and North York guilds, Betty was a Master Weaver and lectured at many symposiums. Betty's faith was extremely important to her. She attended St. Peter's Anglican Church, where she was a volunteer and in the choir. Her grandsons were the fifth generation of her family to be baptized at St. Peter's. She also volunteered at St. John's, Rosedale (Balsam Lake) where she was a warden. Cremation has taken place and a service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers and if desired, donations may be made to the ALS Society of Canada or St. Peter's Anglican Church.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 18 to July 22, 2020