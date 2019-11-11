You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
BETTY FRANCES PRESCOTTOctober 23, 1937 to November 10, 2018 Beautiful Betty, You deeply touched all of us with your kindness, compassion and love. We are honoured to have had you in our lives. Greatly missed by: Michael Prescott (husband), Nancy and Jonathan (children), Nancy Nyman (sister), Sally Jordan (best friend) and her many friends across Canada, in Victoria, Nelson, Winnipeg, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal and Nova Scotia. Forever in our hearts, Your Loving Family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2019
