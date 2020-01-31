|
BETTY HARRISON (MacRae) Born in Ottawa, February 2, 1928, she died peacefully in Toronto on January 29, 2020, surrounded by family. Adored wife and soulmate of John (deceased January 13, 1996), Betty was a loving and devoted mother to sons, Ian and Don, daughters-in-law Michelle Marie (Martel) and Sally Anne (Hickin), grandmother to Melissa, Sean, and Duncan, and enthusiastic supporter of a beloved extended family and many circles of friends. She was a happy, vivacious, and inclusive person who brought much joy to our world. A graduate of Queen's University, Arts '50, Betty taught high school English and Phys-Ed and was always physically active, and intellectually engaged in language, literature, leadership, people and politics. She had many passions which included reading, swimming, playing tennis, skiing, walking with her "posse" in the Valley, and dominating at the bridge table. Betty was an active volunteer and supporter of her church, university, and charities too numerous to mention. She grew up in Ottawa and maintained strong ties to her many family members and friends there. Betty and John started their family in Beaconsfield, Quebec living there from 1958-1980, until moving to Toronto. The family cottage at Stoney Lake was a big part of her life and favorite gathering spot. A private ceremony has been held followed by cremation. If desired, donations in remembrance of Betty may be made to the Eglinton St. George's United Church, the , or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 31 to Feb. 4, 2020