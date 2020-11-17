BETTY HELEN MACGREGOR June 16, 1921 - November 9, 2020 Of Etobicoke, in her 100th year, the eldest daughter of Alma H. (Gee) and Charles Edward Bernard Corbould, born June 16, 1921, in Kamloops, B.C., died suddenly at St. Joseph's Hospital Emergency, Toronto, Monday evening, November 9, 2020. Predeceased by her husbands, James E. (Jim) Morrison (1945-1973) and Colin C. MacGregor (1983-2002), her sister, Norah Klett (Inky) and stepson, Dr. David C. MacGregor. Survived by twin sisters Joan Sanderson of Coquitlam BC, Margie Francis (Cy) of Coquitlam, BC, Pat Hasselfelt (Gordon) of Barrie, ON and brother Brian Corbould (Barbara) of Port Coquitlam, BC as well as stepdaughter, Nancy E. MacGregor of Naples, FL, granddaughter, Dr. Jennifer MacGregor Schafer (Josh, great-grandchildren Campbell, Morgan, Liam of London UK) and grandson, Bruce C. MacGregor of Milwaukee, WI. Betty is also the most remarkable aunt for 20 Corbould nephews and nieces from Saint John, NB, to Vancouver, BC. Betty earned a B.A. (UBC 1942), and a teaching certificate at the University of Toronto. She worked at Alcan (Montréal) and the University of Toronto before becoming a favourite teacher of commercial subjects at Royal York Collegiate (1961-1976) and Richview Collegiate (1978-1984) of Toronto as well as at Kenyatta College, University of Nairobi in Kenya (1976-1978). She was amongst the longest-serving members of St. George's Golf & Country Club, a longtime member at Islington United Church, past-President of the University Women's Club-Etobicoke as well as longtime volunteer for Meals on Wheels and Sleeping Children Around the World (SCAW). A world traveller to over 170 countries/7 continents including a month-long flying trip around the northern hemisphere at age 80. Always prim, proper, energetic and fun-loving, Betty was known by students, then family, as the 'Road Runner' which is more than a reference to her driving. Special thanks to the Emergency Room staff at St. Joseph's and to her longtime helpers, Gloria Nichol and Gael Hepworth. The funeral will be held at Islington United Church on Saturday, December 5, at 1:00 p.m. EST. Due to Covid, in-person attendance by invitation only, with virtual access provided via the following link www.islingtonunited.org/
. It is hoped that there can be a celebration of life in mid-June for what would have been her 100th birthday. No flowers, please. Donations to a charity of your choice if you wish.