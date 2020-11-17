You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
Betty Helen MACGREGOR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BETTY HELEN MACGREGOR June 16, 1921 - November 9, 2020 Of Etobicoke, in her 100th year, the eldest daughter of Alma H. (Gee) and Charles Edward Bernard Corbould, born June 16, 1921, in Kamloops, B.C., died suddenly at St. Joseph's Hospital Emergency, Toronto, Monday evening, November 9, 2020. Predeceased by her husbands, James E. (Jim) Morrison (1945-1973) and Colin C. MacGregor (1983-2002), her sister, Norah Klett (Inky) and stepson, Dr. David C. MacGregor. Survived by twin sisters Joan Sanderson of Coquitlam BC, Margie Francis (Cy) of Coquitlam, BC, Pat Hasselfelt (Gordon) of Barrie, ON and brother Brian Corbould (Barbara) of Port Coquitlam, BC as well as stepdaughter, Nancy E. MacGregor of Naples, FL, granddaughter, Dr. Jennifer MacGregor Schafer (Josh, great-grandchildren Campbell, Morgan, Liam of London UK) and grandson, Bruce C. MacGregor of Milwaukee, WI. Betty is also the most remarkable aunt for 20 Corbould nephews and nieces from Saint John, NB, to Vancouver, BC. Betty earned a B.A. (UBC 1942), and a teaching certificate at the University of Toronto. She worked at Alcan (Montréal) and the University of Toronto before becoming a favourite teacher of commercial subjects at Royal York Collegiate (1961-1976) and Richview Collegiate (1978-1984) of Toronto as well as at Kenyatta College, University of Nairobi in Kenya (1976-1978). She was amongst the longest-serving members of St. George's Golf & Country Club, a longtime member at Islington United Church, past-President of the University Women's Club-Etobicoke as well as longtime volunteer for Meals on Wheels and Sleeping Children Around the World (SCAW). A world traveller to over 170 countries/7 continents including a month-long flying trip around the northern hemisphere at age 80. Always prim, proper, energetic and fun-loving, Betty was known by students, then family, as the 'Road Runner' which is more than a reference to her driving. Special thanks to the Emergency Room staff at St. Joseph's and to her longtime helpers, Gloria Nichol and Gael Hepworth. The funeral will be held at Islington United Church on Saturday, December 5, at 1:00 p.m. EST. Due to Covid, in-person attendance by invitation only, with virtual access provided via the following link www.islingtonunited.org/ . It is hoped that there can be a celebration of life in mid-June for what would have been her 100th birthday. No flowers, please. Donations to a charity of your choice if you wish.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 17 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved