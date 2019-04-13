BETTY IRENE GRINNELL (née Heron) May 15, 1920 - April 10, 2019 Predeceased by H. Rae Grinnell, her beloved husband of 68 years; loving mother to Eric (Sandra), Jane Kelly (John), Doug (Elaine) and Sheila Trenholm (Bill); loving grandmother to Jessica, Jamie, Corey, Caitlin, Jameson, Connor and Graham and great-grandmother to Thompson, Georgia, Keaton, Tristin, Brady and Adeline. Predeceased by her sister Sheila (Hill) and brother Frank (Heron). Shortly after the War, Betty caught Rae's eye while on a Toronto streetcar. They married in 1948, and eventually settled on the banks of the Rideau River in Manotick. The river was a reflection of our family. As we rode the current of life, Mom's voice was an eddy of calm. And while it was her wisdom that wended its way into our hearts and minds, it was the undercurrent of her love that held us together. Dad's government career and involvement in skiing took him across international waters. Mom was the consummate ambassador at his side, her blue eyes sparkling with wit and charm. She was Dad's source of strength and stability. When her children were launched, Mom devoted her life to volunteering for her community. She spent years on the Altar Guild of St. James Anglican Church in Manotick, was instrumental in the founding of the 'Happy Gang', a seniors' support group in Manotick, and volunteered at the Queensway Carleton Hospital up until her late 80s. As Dad so wisely noted, 'she gave so much to so many and asked for so little in return'. Their love was transcendent. Thou hast taught me, Silent River! Many a lesson, deep and long; Thou hast been a generous giver I can give thee but a song. Henry Wadsworth Longfellow Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18th, St. George's Anglican Church, Grafton, ON. Reception to follow at the home of Jane and John Kelly. Condolences to [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Shepherds of Good Hope: sghottawa.com Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2019