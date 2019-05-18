Resources More Obituaries for Betty CULLEN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Betty Joyce CULLEN

BETTY JOYCE CULLEN With sadness we announce the passing of Betty Joyce Cullen (née Langridge) peacefully and with family at her side on April 19, 2019. She was 80 years old. Betty lived with metastatic breast cancer since 2001 and her love of life led her to try many different treatments, most recently at Sunnybrook Odette Cancer Centre where she and her oncology team left no stone unturned in considering treatment options. True to her wishes, Betty stayed living in her beloved family home in central Toronto until just a few weeks before her passing. Betty was born October 31, 1938 in the south of England, in the county of Kent, and grew up in Sussex and Kent surrounded by beautiful countryside. Her parents were James and May Langridge (née Wigley). As a teenager Betty trained to be a nurse, earning top marks. In 1964, while living and working in London, she met a Canadian doctor, James Cullen. They fell in love and were married in Hackney in 1966; shortly after, they moved to Toronto. Betty worked as a nurse at the Toronto General Hospital before turning her focus to raising their three children: Clare (1967), Andrew (1970), and Sarah (1979). In the 1980's, Betty returned to part-time work in the operating theatres at The Doctor's Hospital and more recently volunteered at Women's College Hospital. While trained as a RN, Betty's first love was writing. She was an accomplished writer, a skill her teachers noticed in primary school, as well as an avid reader and researcher. Her first books were medical romance novels: she had 15 titles published with Mills & Boon. She wrote about what she knew; passion between hospital staff, and also her childhood of living through the Blitz and the history of her father, a veteran of the Great War. She was drawn to tell the stories of ordinary people, particularly those affected by the World Wars. For over a decade, she researched the experiences of soldiers and their families, undertaking several trips to the former battlefields in Europe. In 2018, her family memoir was published in two parts Arise the Dead I & II to coincide with the centenary of the end of WWI, a proud moment for Betty and her family. Betty and Jim enjoyed travelling to many parts of Canada, including PEI, the Rockies and Vancouver Island, as well as to St. Lucia and Barbados, Europe, and her beloved England. Betty and Jim spent 5 years living in Vancouver where they established many close friends as well as a love for the West Coast and, since 2005, have returned there regularly. Over the years, Betty shared her home with many cats and dogs, perhaps most memorably with multiple Dalmatians that she raised from pups. Betty loved her gardens and was particularly fond of spring blooms with their promise of beauty, hope, and renewal. Betty is survived by her husband, James; sister, Joan (Langridge); brothers-in-law, David and Donald Cullen; sister-in-law, Marie-Therese O'Sullivan; children, Sarah, Andrew, and Clare. She leaves behind four grandchildren, Kit, Vita, Aaron, and Zoe; as well as children-in-law, Simon Pope, Simone Urdl, and Michael Lahay. Thank you to Sunnybrook Odette Cancer Centre, Temmy Latner Palliative Centre at Mount Sinai and Toronto Grace Health Centre where Betty spent her last days surrounded by care and support in the palliative unit. A cremation and small ceremony were held on April 25, 2019 at the Necropolis Cemetery in Toronto. A celebration of life will be held June 16, 2019 on Ward's Island, Toronto. Please email [email protected] for more details. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Doctors Without Borders or Covenant House in Vancouver. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 18 to May 22, 2019