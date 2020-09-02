BETTY JUNE WALSH Died peacefully on August 13, 2020 at Oakville in her 93rd year. Betty, née Lemke, is survived by her children, Eric Walsh of Rockville, Maryland, Laurie Krieger of Pembroke, Ontario, her sister Lillian Roblin of Oakville, five grandchildren and two great- grandchildren. She was married to Graham Walsh in 1952 (deceased) and to Aulden Smith in 1988 (deceased). A graduate of McMaster University, the Ontario College of Education and the London School of Economics, Betty had a distinguished career as a newspaper reporter, high school teacher, collective negotiator for the Federation of Women Teachers' Associations of Ontario, commissioner on the province's Education Relations Commission and the College Relations Commission. Betty earned her pilot's licence, was a trained scuba diver and a seasoned world traveller. A private family funeral service will be held and she will be buried at Trafalgar Lawn Cemetery in Oakville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store