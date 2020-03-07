|
BETTY MACRAE It is with deep sadness our family announces the passing of Betty MacRae on February 27, 2020, after a long and well-lived life. Born Ruby Elizabeth Elliott, on March 25, 1926, in Melville, Saskatchewan, to William and Nellie Elliott (nee Peach). She was predeceased by her husband John (Jock) MacRae and her siblings Howard and Gordon Elliott and Eileen Choate. She is survived by her brother Donald (Trish) Elliott and cousin Doreen Cooper. She is remembered with love and admiration by her children, Ian MacRae (Lydia Avery), Sheila MacRae (Jeffrey Melvin), Peggy MacRae (Desmond McComish) and Maureen MacRae and her beloved grandchildren Sara, William, Hayden and Alexander. She is fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews from the Elliott and Choate families, as well as the MacRae, Urquhart and Fraser clans in Canada and Scotland. Betty treasured her friendship with her cousins, Linda MacDiarmid and Patti Peach. Betty was dedicated to her family, friends, community and church. As a school secretary at Carpathia and Gladstone Schools, she enjoyed working with the students, staff and parents. Betty had a love of gardening, newspapers, public libraries, prairie skies, Harrow United Church, volunteering, theatre, opera and the symphony, dancing, travelling with family and friends, Sunday dinners, archiving family events, all things Scottish especially her husband Jock. She was a friend to many and will be remembered for her kindness, generosity and positive, accepting ways. Interment has taken place. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of her life on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Harrow United Church, 955 Mulvey Avenue, Winnipeg, with a reception to follow. In her memory, donations may be made to The Children's Hospital Foundation of Manitoba or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020