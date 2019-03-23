BETTY MAE MCCAMUS We are saddened to announce the death of Betty Mae (Johnson) McCamus who died peacefully at the Arbour Trails, Guelph on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the age of 94 years. Betty was the beloved wife of the late John Edward McCamus (2014). She will be profoundly missed by her loving and devoted sons Tom and Steve, daughter-in-law Chick Reid (Carol Ann) and granddaughter Régine McCamus. Fondly remembered by goddaughter Brenda Reid Gibson and her children Samantha and Nathaniel. Betty will be missed also by niece Linda Spencer (son Sean). Betty was pre-deceased by her daughter, Madeline. Betty was a respected Professor in the Faculty of Library Science at UWO and will be remembered by a generation of students Cremation has taken place, a celebration of Betty's life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Museum London would be appreciated by the family. Donation cards are available at Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St. N., Guelph, 519-822-4731 or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2019