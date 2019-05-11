BETTY MARIE HALL (née Jarrell) Betty left this life at the age of 97 at the Lady Minto ECU on Salt Spring Island, B.C. on May 5, 2019. Hers was a life loved and well lived. She was born in Port Hope, Ontario on September 28, 1921, to John and Ruby Jarrell and grew up in Oshawa with her siblings Jean and Jack. After marrying her great love, Don W. Hall (Hall's Drug Stores), she lived first in Etobicoke and then Orillia where she raised her family. Betty and Don loved to travel and after his retirement they visited every continent except Antarctica. After Don's death Betty spent many happy years at Leacock Estates in Orillia before moving in 2006 to Salt Spring Island to be closer to her kids. Betty will be deeply missed by her close family, her son Doug, daughter-in-law Chintan, her daughter Donna and husband Rick and their daughter Alisha Garner Nephew Gerry and the entire Ross clan were a big part of her life. Esta Bolliger and Nirmal Dryden were great friends. Many thanks to the crew at Heritage Place, Dr. Catherine Prendiville and the staff at the ECU for their loving care and dedication to Betty during her final years. Betty was a beautiful spirit who always led with a smile. She managed to see the best in everyone she met. It was a rare gift and a legacy we all aspire to. Donations to the Lady Minto Hospital Foundation, Salt Spring Island in Betty's memory would be most appreciated. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 11 to May 15, 2019