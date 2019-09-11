You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
BETTY OLANOW Betty Olanow passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 9, 2019, in her 104th year. Beloved wife of the late Max Olanow. Adoring mother and mother-in-law of Dr. Charles Warren Olanow and the late Mariana Olanow, and the late Joel Olanow. Loved by her grandchildren, Edward, James, Alessandra and Andrew and Chelsea. Great-grandmother of Isabella, Coco, Max and Ines. Special thanks to her devoted caregivers Josie, and Gemma. She will be in our hearts forever. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3lights west of Dufferin) for service on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Interment at Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. Shiva at 1166 Bay Street, Toronto, following the burial on Thursday. Memorial donations may be made to The Betty Olanow Memorial Fund c/o Benjamin Foundation 416-780-0324 www.benjamins.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15, 2019
