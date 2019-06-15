BEVERLEY JEAN LEWIS (née Butler) November 7, 1933 - August 19, 2018 Beverley was born in 1933, to William and Alice Butler, the younger sister of Barbara (1926 - 2006), in Toronto. She attended St. Clement's School (1951) and Trinity College, University of Toronto (1954) with summers spent up at Sparrow Lake. Beverley was predeceased by her first husband Donald Lewis and her second husband Peter O'Conner. She is survived by her children Janet, Peter and Bill and Peter's children Steven, Jeff, and Barbara and 9 grandchildren. She married Don in 1955, a union that would last 44 years. They to Montreal in 1967 where she was an active member of The Junior League and president in 1972. After moving back to Toronto in 1979 she opened, with her friend Gail Dawson, the boutique Beverley Gayle, which would become a fixture on Mount Pleasant Road. The Anglican Church was an important part of her life. She was a long-standing parishioner at St. John's York Mills where she served as Warden from 1993-96. After Don's sad passing in 1999, an old childhood friend who had recently lost his wife, came into her life, Peter O'Connor. They married in October of 2000. Thus began the next chapter in her life. She and Peter travelled extensively from their homes in Las Vegas and Scottsdale. Peter passed away in 2017. An interment ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m. on June 24th at St. John's - York Mills Anglican Church (19 Don Ridge Drive, North York) with a Celebration of Life reception to follow at 12:00 p.m. at The Cricket Club (141 Wilson Avenue, Toronto). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's York Mills Anglican Church in Toronto or St. Clement's School in Toronto. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 15 to June 19, 2019