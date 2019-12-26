|
|
BEVERLEY JOYCE ORAM 1938 - 2019 Passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 21, 2019, with her loving sister Shirley, nephew Rod and his wife Dana by her side. Born on February 10, 1938 in Montreal, Quebec. She is reunited with her parents Raymond and Ada Oram; and sisters Winnie and Marjorie. Beverley (Pat) will be greatly missed by her brother Ken; sister Shirley McKinley; nephews Barry (Roxanne) and Rod (Dana), Steve (Nancy); her nieces Karen (Jim) and Colleen (Josh) and their families. Cremation has taken place and a service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 29th at Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in her memory. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 26 to Dec. 30, 2019