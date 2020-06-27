|
BEVERLEY PURDY HEYD January 28, 1929 - June 19, 2020 It is with a profound sense of loss that the family announces her passing peacefully at home with grace and dignity, her sons by her side. Beverley was the eldest child of Dr. A.D.T. Purdy and Ethel Davy; sister to David Purdy and Carol Trusler (both deceased); and survived by Heather Schreiber. Predeceased by beloved husband Gordon and son Richard (Deborah). She is survived by sons Roger, Robert, Randall (Cheryl), Roderick (Cynthia) and will be greatly missed. Beverley was the proud and committed matriarch to grandchildren Adam (Sarah), Trevor, Nigel, Kelsey (Ben), Connor and great-granddaughter Avery. She lived a full and rich life as a homemaker, giving much of her time and energy to many volunteer organizations such as The Junior League, Candy Stripers, The May Court of Ottawa and The Cathedral Church of St. James. She will be remembered and missed by the many cherished and enduring friendships that she established over the years when living in Switzerland, Ottawa, Muskoka and Toronto. Beverley was blessed with a graciousness and kindness towards others and an extraordinary range of recall for people, places and happenings. Her wonderful spirit and vivacious enthusiasm were infectious and her congenial nature drew people to her. She was and remains one of a kind and will be missed by all who knew her, as her passing truly marks the end of an era. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private family graveside service has been arranged and a celebration of life will follow at a later date. The family would like to acknowledge the kind and compassionate care provided by Priscilla Suveesh and Dr. Adam Goldman that allowed her to spend her remaining months in palliative care at home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 27 to July 1, 2020