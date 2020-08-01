|
|
BEVERLEY WELLS (née Lee) September 23, 1937 - July 22, 2020 Bev Wells passed away peacefully in Collingwood, Ontario after a long illness. She will be greatly missed by her husband of 59 years, Chuck (Charlie to many) and sons, David (Miriam) of Rothesay, New Brunswick and Bruce (Christina Warby) of New York. Bev was a devoted and loving Granny to Fraser, Adam and Darcy. Bev and Chuck were thankful to have Chuck's sister, Betty, her husband, Jim Rideout, and sons, Steve and John (Lindsay) Prest nearby as wonderful supports. Bev cherished her late sister-in-law, Lillian and her family. After years of sailing Bev and Chuck dropped anchor for over 20 winters in their home in Venice, Florida. Prior to their moves to Collingwood and Florida Bev and Chuck raised their family in Sherwood Forest in Mississauga. Both Bev and Chuck grew up in The Kingsway in Toronto, attending Lambton Kingsway School, Etobicoke Collegiate Institute and the University of Western Ontario. Bev was blessed with many friends, including those in KAVOO. A celebration of her life will be held when pandemic restrictions ease.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5, 2020