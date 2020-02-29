|
|
BEVERLY ANNE WILSON (née Urwick) Peacefully on February 23, 2020 in her 90th year. Born in Granby Connecticut, graduated from Bishop's University, lived in Montreal, Belfountain and Guelph. Loving sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Reunited with her loving husband Peter Wilson and son Brooks. She leaves her son Keven (Neville), grandchildren Peter Wilson (Leah), Tom Wilson (Taylor), Jamie Wilson, Caitlyn deGraauw (Devon and son William), Shauna Larrosa (Leo), Peter Brooks Wilson III, Hayden Johnstone (mother Pam), sister Edith 'Deedee' Urwick Broderick, brother in-law John Wilson (Barbara, son James, daughter Jennifer and their families), nephew Bruce McLennan, and niece Cathy Tague. Fondly remembered by Dianne Wilson-Sweet (Paul and daughter Hailey). Beverly was a school teacher, avid reader and lover of the written word. Her family would greatly appreciate memories and stories sent to: 109 Briar Hill Avenue, Toronto, ON M4R 1H8. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Heart and Stroke Association. (www.heartandstroke.ca) Arrangements entrusted to Morley Bedford Funeral Services.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 29 to Mar. 4, 2020