Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's United Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Paul's United Church
Bowmanville, ON
BEVERLY OUDSHOORN(née Allison) of Orillia, ON entered into rest peacefully in her 83rd year, with her two daughters by her side on February 12, 2019. Beloved wife of 35 years to the late Jan Oudshoorn. Daughter of Norman and Edith Allison (Gray), she was born and raised in Bowmanville, ON. Bev is survived by her loving brother Trevor Allison (Ruth) of Orillia. She will be dearly missed by her four children Darryl Lunney (Paula) of Edmonton, Jeff Lunney (Cathy) of North Bay, Sandy Lunney (Bob McDonald) of Bowmanville, Sharon Farrow (Don) of Bobcaygeon and stepson Dave Oudshoorn (Maureen) of Edmonton. Cherished Gramma of seven, and Great-Gramma of five. A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Paul's United Church, Bowmanville. Visitation will be held from 11-1 p.m., with service to follow. Reception will be in the hall after the service. Online condolences may be placed at www.morrisfuneralchapel.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 3 to Apr. 7, 2019
