You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
Beverly URQUHART
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BEVERLY 'BEV' ANN URQUHART (Nee: Dickie) October 30, 1946 - September 28, 2020 Passed away peacefully at home after a 3 month illness. Beloved wife of Lyle for 47 years; proud mother of Brad (Jen) and Ryan (Diana); proud nanny to Owen and Nathan; and loving sister of Donna Schwan (Jim). Bev was a proud graduate of the Toronto General Hospital School of Nursing--Class of 68. She worked in a variety of jobs, all related to health care and helping others until 1993 when a failed spinal fusion forced her to retire and also to give up her love of curling. Bev will be remembered for her inspirational positive outlook on life. Her love of dogs was surpassed only by the love for her family. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, baking, arts and crafts, spending time with her many caring friends and most of all, holiday time with her family. Starting in her early teens through to her death, she endured a number of health challenges, tackling each of them with a combination of incredible inner strength and an unbelievably positive attitude. As per Bev's wishes, she will be cremated. Due to the current pandemic, there will be a private family service only. Donations in memory of Bev to the CNIB or a charity of your choice will be greatly appreciated by the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 3 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved