Beverly URQUHART

BEVERLY 'BEV' ANN URQUHART (Nee: Dickie) October 30, 1946 - September 28, 2020 Passed away peacefully at home after a 3 month illness. Beloved wife of Lyle for 47 years; proud mother of Brad (Jen) and Ryan (Diana); proud nanny to Owen and Nathan; and loving sister of Donna Schwan (Jim). Bev was a proud graduate of the Toronto General Hospital School of Nursing--Class of 68. She worked in a variety of jobs, all related to health care and helping others until 1993 when a failed spinal fusion forced her to retire and also to give up her love of curling. Bev will be remembered for her inspirational positive outlook on life. Her love of dogs was surpassed only by the love for her family. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, baking, arts and crafts, spending time with her many caring friends and most of all, holiday time with her family. Starting in her early teens through to her death, she endured a number of health challenges, tackling each of them with a combination of incredible inner strength and an unbelievably positive attitude. As per Bev's wishes, she will be cremated. Due to the current pandemic, there will be a private family service only. Donations in memory of Bev to the CNIB or a charity of your choice will be greatly appreciated by the family.



