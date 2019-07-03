You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
B.G. GLADSTONE

B.G. GLADSTONE Obituary
B.G. GLADSTONE 1917 - 2019 Our beloved Dad peacefully passed away at the amazing age of 102. He will forever be in the hearts of his children Russell and Elaine, Jimmy and Shirley, Brian and Wendy, Sand, and Michael and Ginger; Zeida and Zee to Adam and Lana, Jennifer and Almir, Karen and Brian, Lia and Michael, Simon, Zoe, and Alex; great-zeida to Willie and Teddy; and dad will be remembered lovingly by countless others. Dad loved and was much loved by his extended family at Sunrise of Thornhill where he was also a proud founding father. Amongst tons of things, dad will always be remembered for his passion for physical fitness, lady's shoes, the Blue Jays, bananas and O'Henry bars. We are all really going to miss you. Donations can be made to: Ve'ahavta, (416)964-7698.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 3 to July 7, 2019
