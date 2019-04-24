|
|
BILL KREHM On Friday, April 19, 2019 at his home. Bill Krehm beloved husband of the late Gladys Krehm. Loving father and father-in-law of Adam Krehm and Shelley Lupu-Krehm, and Jonathan Krehm and Dawn Davis. Dear brother of the late Ida Krehm-Pick. Devoted grandfather of Madelaine Krehm and John McDonnell, Emily Krehm and Ross Fitzgerald, Rachel Krehm and Evan Mitchell, and the late Elizabeth Krehm. Service was held at Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Friends invited back to 27 North Sherbourne Street, Apt. 1 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2019