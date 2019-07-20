BLAIR SHARPE Visual artist and long-time instructor at the Ottawa School of Art, died July 15, 2019 of acute myeloid leukaemia, two years after a successful double lung transplant. Born in Montréal in 1954, Blair's early life was nomadic, with frequent moves across Canada and overseas due to his father's military postings. He arrived in Ottawa in 1973. His childhood interest in art as a means of investigating the universe became a serious preoccupation in his late teens. Over a career spanning five decades he exhibited widely, with numerous solo shows in Ottawa and Toronto, as well as group exhibitions across Canada and abroad. His work is represented in private, corporate and public collections, including the Ottawa Art Gallery, the City of Ottawa's collection, and the Art Bank. His publicly commissioned works include the mural Ouananiche at the Jack Purcell Community Centre, and the site-specific floor work, River's Invitation, at the Smyth Transitway Station in Ottawa. Blair was predeceased by his parents, Norman Keith Sharpe and Gwynneth Mary Sharpe (née Chambres). He is survived by his wife Brenda, and by his four siblings: Brian (Maria Eugenia Montes Viera) of Aylmer, QC; Doug (Kris Sharpe) of Toronto, Kathryn (Will Livingstone) of Toronto, and Janet (Randy McNally) of Salmon Arm, BC. He is loved and remembered by several nieces and nephews. The Sharpe family extends deepest thanks to the UHN Multi-Organ Transplant team, the Ottawa Hospital Hematology Program, and the hospice at Élisabeth Bruyère Hospital for their exceptional care of Blair during the past four years. In respect of his wishes there will be no visitation or formal service. There will be a memorial event at the Ottawa Art Gallery at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Kelly Funeral Home, Walkley Chapel, 1255 Walkley Road, Ottawa, K1V 6P9, 613-731-1255. Donations to the Ottawa Art Gallery, Ottawa Hospital Foundation, the Bruyère Foundation or the Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation's Lung Matching program would be appreciated by Blair's family. Donations are also welcome to the Blair Sharpe Student Endowment Fund (Ottawa School of Art) www.canadahelps.org/en/pages/blair-sharpe-student-award/ Condolences and sharing memories at www.kellyfh.ca Published in The Globe and Mail from July 20 to July 24, 2019