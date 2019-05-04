BOB CARPEN Passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on April 27, 2019 on his 89th birthday. He has gone home to be with his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. Best friend and dearly beloved husband of Eleanor (Nel). Predeceased by his parents, Everard and Alice Carpen; and siblings, Iris, Marie, Edward (Marie), Joe (Katy) and David (Diane). Dear brother-in-law to Rhoda (Walter) Melinyshyn; brother to Gladys (Ron) Sanchez; uncle to Marilyn (John) Capriotti; and great-uncle to Alyssa. Will be missed by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Bob graduated from the Automotive and Aeronautical College of London, England, automotive division, and was manager of an English motor car company in Trinidad. In 1967 Bob moved to Canada where he received a diploma in Social Work and became Head of the Detoxification Unit at the Addiction Research Foundation (now CAMH). He was very active in his church family at Knox Presbyterian Church, as an elder on Session, Chair of the Board of Managers, Chair of the Jesse Ketchum Trust Fund, and had a keen interest in Missions. He was a strong supporter of the Caribbean Children Foundation, which brings children from the Caribbean to Toronto's Sick Children's Hospital for surgeries unavailable in their own countries. Bob will be remembered for his caring and outgoing personality. He had the respect and love of many people of all faiths. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, Toronto. The funeral service will be held on Friday, May 10th at 10.30 a.m. at Knox Presbyterian Church, 630 Yonge Street, Toronto. A West Indian reception will follow at 12 noon at the church followed by interment at 3 p.m. at York Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memoriam may be made to Knox World Mission at Knox Presbyterian Church, 630 Spadina Avenue, Toronto, M5S 2H4, and to the Caribbean Children Foundation, 33 Moorehead Crescent, Brampton, Ontario, L6Z 4K6. Condolences may be left at www.rskane.ca. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 4 to May 8, 2019