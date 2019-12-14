You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
BOB HASSAN 'Besame, besame mucho, (kiss me, kiss me, a lot); Como si fuera esta noche la ultima vez (as if tonight were the last time)' Bob Hassan unexpectedly entered in to rest on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 46 years, Charmaine; his children, Faisal (Laurie), Rachid (Christie) and Cherise (Ed). He was adored by his grandchildren, Mallory, Avery and Adeline. Bob was a devoted father, grandfather, and loving husband. He was a music lover and a jokester. He was passionate about his career, his mint condition 1987 IROC-Z Camaro and loved his dog JJ. He will forever be remembered by his many close friends, colleagues and family. A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19th from 9-11 a.m. followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m. at Highland Funeral Home, Markham Chapel, 10 Cachet Woods Court, Markham (northeast corner of 404 and 16th Ave). Those who so desire may make donations in memory of Bob to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Arthritis Society or Sunnybrook Foundation. Online condolences may be placed at www.highlandfuneral home.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019
