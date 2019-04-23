BOB MUNNINGS It is with sadness and yet deep joy that we announce the passing of Bob Munnings born June 6, 1923 in Toronto and departing to join his Saviour Jesus Christ on Friday, April 19, 2019. Bob leaves Anne, his lovely wife of 76 years. From their union resulted 3 children, 11 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. His life was characterized by a strong devotion to the gospel of Jesus Christ and affiliation with other Christians. He offered strong support to many missions throughout his life, in particular, the Shantymen Christian Association and the Yonge Street Mission. The family business of Industrial Safety Equipment Company (ISECO) prospered under his guidance. As a youth, he enjoyed athletics and had a true love of the great outdoors. He was the youngest commander of a ship in World War II, sailing through the Arctic to protect convoys to Russia. He is fondly remembered by those he encountered. Private interment at Hillcrest Cemetery, Woodbridge. The family will receive friends at 6:00 p.m., prior to a Celebration of Life service at Hope Bible Church, 500 Great Lakes Boulevard, Oakville on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 7:00 p.m., followed by a reception. In Bob's memory, donations to Yonge Street Mission or to SCA International (formerly, Shantymen's Christian Association) would be appreciated. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 23 to Apr. 27, 2019