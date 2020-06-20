|
|
BOB MURRAY The family of Bob Murray announces with great sadness his passing on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospice in Sarnia. How fitting that the place where Bob devoted such tireless time, energy and passion would one day bring him the peace and comfort he had been so instrumental in providing for countless others. Bob was the beloved husband of Carol Murray (nee Bradley) and father to Melanie (Chris), Andrew (Jacquie), Matthew (Mitch) and Bryan (Bethany). He was a proud Grandad to Ethan, Conor, Gabrielle, Hunter, Lily, and Charlie. He is also survived by his sisters, Suzanne Noonan (Washington, D.C.) and Lyn Callahan (Brampton), and several nieces and nephews. Born June 29th, 1937 in Toronto, Bob, the son of James and Marion Murray, was a graduate of St. Michael's College and the University of Toronto Law School. After practising law in Toronto with Aird & Berlis, Bob moved to Sarnia to join the law firm McEachran and Associates, which ultimately became George Murray Shipley Bell. His life and career in Sarnia were nothing short of extraordinary. To list all his achievements and the lives he impacted would require a novel so we will recite just a few. Bob was Chairman of The Board for St. Joseph's Hospice and was integral to the raising of millions of dollars to open and sustain the Hospice. Bob will also be remembered by many as a star of the "Lawyers Plays" where his acting and fundraising skills produced some fine theatre, camaraderie among colleagues and a boost for local charities. In addition, through Bob's commitment to the legal profession and his involvement with Legal Aid Ontario, he provided leadership, mentorship and access to justice in a fair and compassionate manner. His unwavering commitment to these causes have made our community a better place. A private family service will be held, followed by a larger Celebration of Life at a later date. The family wishes to thank Dr. Glen Maddison and the extraordinary staff at St. Joseph's Hospice and Bluewater Health. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph's Hospice in memory of a life well-lived would be so appreciated by his family. Arrangements entrusted to Smith Funeral Home, 1576 London Line, Sarnia. Memories and condolences may be sent online at www.smithfuneralhome.ca "If, by chance, you wish to remember me, do it with a kind deed or word to someone who needs you. If you do all I have asked, I will live forever." - Robert N. Test
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 20 to June 24, 2020