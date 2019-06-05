|
BOB VELENSKY Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Gwen for 60 years. Loving father to son Robbie and daughter Elana. Devoted grandfather to Morgan, Lindsay, and Jacquie. Son of the late Harry and Sadie Velensky. Dear brother of the late Daisy Budovitch, and Max (Sonny) Velensky. He will also be sadly missed by his nephews, niece and cousins. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment Congregation Darchai Noam Section of Pardes Chaim Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Congregation Darchai Noam, 416-638-4783 or Circle of Care, 416-635-2860.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 5 to June 9, 2019