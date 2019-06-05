You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
Resources
More Obituaries for Bob VELENSKY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bob VELENSKY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bob VELENSKY Obituary
BOB VELENSKY Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Gwen for 60 years. Loving father to son Robbie and daughter Elana. Devoted grandfather to Morgan, Lindsay, and Jacquie. Son of the late Harry and Sadie Velensky. Dear brother of the late Daisy Budovitch, and Max (Sonny) Velensky. He will also be sadly missed by his nephews, niece and cousins. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment Congregation Darchai Noam Section of Pardes Chaim Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Congregation Darchai Noam, 416-638-4783 or Circle of Care, 416-635-2860.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 5 to June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now