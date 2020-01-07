|
|
BONNIE BURSTOW On January 4, 2020 at Toronto General Hospital. Loving daughter of the late Sam and Dena Grower. Dear sister of the late Mandel Grower. Dear aunt of Sheri Wilson, Niel Grower and Clint Grower. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 7,2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Church of the Redeemer, 162 Bloor Street West, Toronto followed by a Graveside service in the Community section of Pardes Chaim Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Shiva at 441 Clinton Street, Toronto. Shiva visits following burial from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Shiva visits will continue January 8th and 9th from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Dr. Bonnie Burstow Scholarship in Antipsychiatry c/o University of Toronto, 416-978-0811.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 7 to Jan. 11, 2020