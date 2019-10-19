|
|
BONNIE HAYS Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully as she slept at home on October 12, 2019. Bonnie was born in Edmonton but spent her formative years in Ontario where she was educated at the Bishop Strachan School for girls. After graduation, Bonnie continued her education out west at Mount Royal College in Calgary where she achieved a diploma in Social Work. Bonnie also attended Sir George William (Concordia) University prior to embarking on her career as a social worker. After four years, Bonnie transitioned into a career in real estate where she became the president of the Oakville Milton Real Estate Board. She also established her catering business where she served her famous, 'Beef on a Bun.' Bonnie was an outgoing and gregarious person and was able to establish a sense of community wherever she went. From her bridge club, life-long friends of over 50 years, the community at the Toronto Golf Club, 'Table One' at the King's Arms and her tight-knit circle of friends in South Florida, Bonnie was always the centerpiece. She was kind, generous, and a fiercely loyal confidant. Bonnie's dedication was best exemplified in her relationship with her mother. She loved her family deeply and was incredibly proud of her heritage and the accomplishments of the Hays Clan. Bonnie knew her family history intimately and was always keen to pass on the story of the Hays legacy of contribution to international agriculture to the next generation. Bonnie was predeceased by her parents, Ardith and Thomas E. Hays and her dear cousin Ambriss Clermont. She is survived by her brother Tom (Marcia), nephews Dan (Nuria) and Michael (Jen), and great-nephews Hugo, Alec, and Oscar. Bonnie is also survived by her cousins, Lorree (Michael), Kim (Calvin) and their children, Faith, Ethan, Graham, Olivia and Lily. Known affectionally as Aunt Bo and Grandma Bo to friends and family, Bonnie will be dearly missed by all her loving cousins with whom she maintained close relationships, as well as her wide circle of friends in Canada and the United States. A Memorial Service to commemorate her life will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at St. Jude's Anglican Church, 160 William Street, Oakville, Ontario at 2:00 p.m. with a reception to follow. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2019