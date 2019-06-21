BOYANNA TOYICH Boyanna Toyich, University of Toronto, Faculty of Music teacher. On June 19, 2019, with her beloved sister, Lilian and brother-in-law, Wolfgang Skeries, by her side, Boyanna passed away at the age of 70. The daughter of the late Miodrag and Vida Toyich and sister Lilian Toyich, Boyanna was born in a German war camp and raised in Sudbury, Ontario. At age 14 she was the youngest person in Canada to get her ARCT diploma and graduated from the Faculty of Music, University of Toronto. She was a piano teacher at the Royal Conservatory of Music, Toronto and then the Faculty of Music, University of Toronto, for over 40 years. She was the founder and CEO of her non-profit organization, Toyich International Projects (TIP), dedicated to promoting music education. Teaching was her passion and she was devoted to her students. She enjoyed travelling to Rome, Italy with her sister and best friend, Lilian, and her enthusiasm and love of music inspired everyone. Visitation will take place at the Cardinal Funeral Home, 366 Bathurst Street, on Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 2 - 4 p.m. The funeral service will also be at Cardinal Funeral Home on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 11 a.m., followed by interment and a period of refreshments and fellowship at the York Cemetery, 160 Beecroft Road, North York. Charitable donations may be made to Toyich International Projects, and sent to 20 Prince Arthur Avenue, Apt. 8D, Toronto, ON M5R 1B1. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 21 to June 25, 2019