BRAMWELL BARKER COLES Passed away peacefully on Monday November 25, 2019, in his 99th year, at Cambridge Memorial Hospital.Loving husband of Dorothy for 73 years. Dear father of Nigel (Antoinette) Neil (Jane) and Mark (Vikki). He will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Stephanie, Graham, Gillian, Chris, Catherine, Dave, Matthew, Richard and Rebecca. Great- grandfather of Alice, Lucy, Callum, Miles, Ainsley, Briar, Chloe, Esme, Parker, Adelyn and Sydney. Dear brother of Joan, and the late Gordon, Alan, Dudley, Norman and Ray. Bram was a long time employee and past President of Kodak Canada and sat on the board of North Western General Hospital. At Bram's request, there will be no funeral services, however a cremation will take place and a private family gathering will be held at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, 2019