Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Glen Oaks Chapel
Branka Marie WEISS Obituary
BRANKA MARIE WEISS (nee Papa) June 5, 1937 - April 23, 2019 Loving wife to Vladimir Stanley (2010); amazing mother to Ted (Cindy), Tamara; and devoted son-in-law, Lance; a wonderful Nana and Great Nana. Born in Croatia, Mom and Dad immigrated to Montreal in 1957. Together they built a life and family, eventually moving to Mississauga. Mom worked hard as Dad grew his business. An equal partner, Mom was an amazing salesperson with a career in real estate and home furnishings, retiring from DeBoers in 2006. Mom loved to travel and garden and her cooking and baking were renowned. Mom's success in life was as much about her strength and determination as it was about her talent for engaging with people, her warmth and sincerity always shone through. She was grateful for the life she led and leaves a lifetime's worth of caring friends and adoring family. She is at peace and her light will shine brightly amongst the night stars. A Memorial Visitation will be held at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home (3164 Ninth Line, Oakville) on Sunday, April 28th from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. and on Monday, April 29th from 10 a.m. - 12 noon. A Memorial Service will follow at 12 noon in the Glen Oaks Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mom's honour to Credit Valley Hospital Foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019
