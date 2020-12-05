BRENDA CATHERINE O'BRIEN (1952-2020) It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Brenda O'Brien on November 24, 2020 at her home in Ottawa at the age of 67. Brenda leaves behind her loving siblings: Audrey O'Brien, C. M. and James O'Brien (Dominique Gariépy) and her niece Danielle O'Brien (Phil De Luna). She was the daughter of the late Leonard O'Brien and the late Ann Martin of Stoneham, Québec. The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks for their kindness to good friend and neighbour, Ms. Gillian Smith and to the first-responders, notably Constable Ian Jennings. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service is planned for the spring, with interment to follow in Stoneham. If you wish, please consider making a donation in Brenda's memory to the Humane Society in your community.



