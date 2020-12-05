You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
Brenda Catherine O'BRIEN
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRENDA CATHERINE O'BRIEN (1952-2020) It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Brenda O'Brien on November 24, 2020 at her home in Ottawa at the age of 67. Brenda leaves behind her loving siblings: Audrey O'Brien, C. M. and James O'Brien (Dominique Gariépy) and her niece Danielle O'Brien (Phil De Luna). She was the daughter of the late Leonard O'Brien and the late Ann Martin of Stoneham, Québec. The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks for their kindness to good friend and neighbour, Ms. Gillian Smith and to the first-responders, notably Constable Ian Jennings. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service is planned for the spring, with interment to follow in Stoneham. If you wish, please consider making a donation in Brenda's memory to the Humane Society in your community.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved