BRENDA COLEMAN A woman of elegance and taste, who was a life long avid reader and an enthusiastic art collector. Born 1943 in St. Catharines, passed away suddenly at Toronto General Hospital July 11, 2020. Beloved wife of Aaron. Loving mother of the late Matthew. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Sheila and Bernie, and Frances. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Friends of the Israel Museum, 416-901-2231 or to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 15 to July 19, 2020
