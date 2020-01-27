|
BRENDA GREEN Suddenly, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at North York General. Brenda Green, beloved wife of Bobby Green for fifty years. Loving mother and mother-in-law to Bram Green and Juliana Scaligine and Daniel Green and Amanda Kushnir. Dear sister and sister-in-law to Vicki and Bruce Lubell. Adoring grandmother to Ben, Jon, Spencer and Tom. Cherished aunt to Lauren and Rich Bloomberg, Carla and Michael Lieberman and Robyn and Stephen Libin. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (three lights west of Dufferin) for service on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Interment Pride Of Israel Synagogue Section at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery. Shiva at 3600 Yonge Street, Memorial donations may be made to Brenda Green Memorial Fund c/o the Benjamin's Foundation, 416-780-0324 or www.benjamins.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 27 to Jan. 31, 2020