BRENDA PALMER, RN (nee Green) April 21, 1930 - June 8, 2019 Beloved wife of 66 years to Robert. Loving mother of Christopher (Karen), Ellen (Greg) and Claire (Dale). Adored Grammy of Olivia, Julia, Renee and Luke and Great Grammy of Penelope. Predeceased by her daughter, Francesca and dear brother, Douglas Green. We will love you forever and always. Special thanks to the staff at Belmont House, 2 West. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 15 to June 19, 2019