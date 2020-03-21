|
BRENDAN HUBERT MACKEN January 21, 1923 - March 12, 2020 With deep sadness, we announce the sudden yet peaceful passing of Brendan Macken, after a brave battle with old age. He has gone to join his college sweetheart, and wife of 66 years, Libby. He also joins his only son Bren Jr., and we're sure they are having a game of tennis on the courts in heaven. Left behind to keep telling their Dad's stories are his daughters Nancy (Ted Walker - deceased), Ginny (Cam Ross), Peggy (Mark Roszell), and Helen (Roger Conzelmann). Already missing his warm smiles and sense of humour are his grandchildren Lindsay (Sam), Courtney (Kemp), Patrick (Taryn), Sean, Carly, Jeff, Maddie, and Nicole. He was a very proud Great-Grandpa to Alice, Robbie, James, Libby and Auden. Those kids really made him happy. Bren was born Jan. 21, 1923 to James and Margaret Macken in Montreal, Quebec. He was predeceased by his siblings Maureen, Jim, Patricia and infant Gerald. Following his parents lead, he picked up a tennis racquet at a very early age, soon playing many games at the Westmount Public Courts with brother Jim and sister Pat. Poor health as a young man prevented him from serving in the war so in 1945, he enrolled at The College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, VA. He was a member of their 1947 NCAA championship tennis team, but more importantly it was here that he met the girl of his dreams, Libby Gillam, from Merchantville, NJ. Bren had more success on the tennis court winning the Canadian Open Championship Singles in 1950. He won the Canadian Doubles Championship twice, once in 1946 with his brother Jim and in 1951 with Lorne Main. He played at Wimbledon and Forest Hills, on numerous Davis Cup Teams, at the Toronto Cricket Club, and on the Gordon Trophy Senior Teams. Unfortunately, there wasn't much prize money for tennis players in the day. Dad said, "You played tennis for the love of the game." So in 1950, newlyweds Bren and Libby moved to Montreal and started their family. Bren worked for Seagram's, and then Montreal Buick before moving to Thornhill in 1966. Soon after this move he started his own business Brenmac Chemicals Inc. On retirement they settled in Richmond Hill, later downsizing to a condo in Aurora. Every home held lots of fun times and great memories. Having just celebrated his 97 birthday, Bren enjoyed his daily Sudoku puzzles, following all the Toronto Sports teams, competing in a golf pool with his son-in-laws and, in the warm weather, his patio and gardens. He will forever be remembered by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, neighbours, friends, and tennis buddies. A private family funeral mass has taken place. In keeping with advice of avoiding large gatherings, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. We will post details when available in this paper. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southlake Regional Health Centre where Bren received excellent care from all the wonderful nurses, staff and especially Dr. Harold Yuen.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2020