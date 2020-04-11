|
|
BRIAN WILLIAM KNOTT FAYLE (Dr.) M.A., M.B., B.Chir., D.M.R.(D), F.R.C.P.(C), Retired D.O.B. May 4, 1930 D.O.D. April 6, 2020 Brian was born in1930 in Gloucestershire, England to two medical doctors in Dursley. Raised with his younger brother David. Brian attended a Prep school near Worcester, and Sherborne Public School in Dorset. His medical training was done at St John's College, Cambridge University, and The Middlesex Hospital in London. After graduating, Brian followed David to Canada in 1957. David married a girl from Port Credit two weeks after Brian arrived in Canada and became a member of her family. Shortly after arriving in Canada, Brian realized he was getting too involved in patients' personal problems and would be better off at arm's length. This meant radiology or pathology. He preferred the living to the dead, and any X-ray department he had worked with had good-looking girls, so radiology was the choice. He was accepted into the Toronto General Hospital program in July 1958. In 1962 he joined the Radiology department in Galt, now Cambridge. During his career, Brian was a pioneer in Diagnostic ultrasound, which he brought to the Cambridge Hospital in 1975. This was the first non-teaching hospital in Canada to have ultrasound. Brian's medical career included work in public and private practice in Canada, Saudi Arabia and the UK. Brian shared his knowledge with colleagues through papers and on boards and committees. Brian was also noted for his expertise and leading ideas in his model railroading activities. He created 4- dimensional works of art, helped form the 'Narrow Gauge Madness Group' and was a member of model railroading clubs. Brian perfected the art of painting the figures in model railroading, so they looked like "the real thing". He demonstrated his painting techniques at many events. Brian was recently mentioned in a major British modeling website as one of the most influential people in model railroading. He had articles published in Canadian, American, British and Japanese magazines. After retiring, Brian continued his interest in art and became well known in art classes and as a realistic painter of local barns. These excellent works of art are a living legacy to Ontario's early farms. These barns are slowly disappearing from the landscape. Brian has recorded these beautiful buildings in paintings which are appreciated by many collectors. Brian served on the Guelph Creative Arts Association Board. Brian always loved to travel. He travelled the world and visited with many colleagues and family along the way. Cruising was a favourite way to travel. Many memorable trips were enjoyed, including a trip around South America in good weather, a tour around the British Isles with Brits who had experienced the War and who were willing to share their stories, and a trip to South East Asia. Brian enjoyed an audience and always had ideas to share. He was always learning and gaining expertise which he shared with his family and friends. Brian married 3 times. First to Jean (divorced) then to Kathryn (deceased), and to Cheryl. Brian has 4 children, Benjamin, Thomas (Deb), Jeffrey (Shelli) and Daphne, 5 step-children, 5 grandchildren and 4 step-grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to the Wall-Custance Funeral Home & Chapel, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com - condolences may be forwarded to family via funeral home website below Brian's notice. A private virtual service will be held.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2020