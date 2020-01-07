|
BRIAN ANGUS WHERRETT, MD, FRCPC It is with sadness we announce the sudden death of Brian Angus Wherrett on January 4, 2020, in his 87th year. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Katherine (Lopes). Son of George Jasper Wherrett and Margaret Betts Crocker, and brother to John. Loving father to Diane (Henry Dinsdale), Laurie (Hugh Kendall), Jill, and Geoffrey (Janice Lee). Proud grandfather to Maddy, Ben, Jacqueline, George, and Aria. Brian was born in Fort Qu'Appelle, Saskatchewan in 1933 and was raised in Ottawa. He served as Head Boy at Lisgar Collegiate. He studied medicine at Queen's University where he was a member of the Queen's Golden Gaels football team, playing for two Intercollegiate Championship teams. Brian graduated in 1958 and began a paediatric residency at Montreal Children's Hospital where he met future wife, Kathie. After training in Boston and further work in Montreal, Brian joined the Department of Paediatrics at Queen's University in 1969. Developmental paediatrics was the focus of his career. He served as Head of Paediatrics from 1989 to 1997 and was made a Professor Emeritus. Brian was a gentle giant. Large in stature, but soft at heart, he made his patients and their families comfortable in his presence. He loved his family immensely, spending countless hours devoted to his children's activities, and tending to the family cottage north of Kingston. He meticulously archived family memories and history. He was a voracious reader, student of the Civil War, and a lover of sports. Brian was very proud of his children and grandchildren and loved to share long and perhaps exaggerated tales of his exploits as well as his love for ice cream. A memorial service will be held at Robert J. Reid and Sons Funeral Home, 309 Johnson Street, Kingston, Ontario on January 18, 11:30 a.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 7 to Jan. 11, 2020