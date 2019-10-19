|
BRIAN COLMAN Passed peacefully at Hill House Hospice on September 10, 2019 at the age of 85. Brian was born in Stockport, England. After he served his national service in the 5th Royal Tank Regiment and was part of the U.N. peacekeeping forces in South Korea, he earned a BA degree at the University of Keele, Staffordshire, followed by a Ph.D. at the University of Wales, Aberystwyth. Brian was awarded an NRC post-doctoral fellowship at Queen's University, Kingston and Rochester University. He was then hired as one of the first faculty members in the Department of Biology, York University and later served as Associate Dean in the Faculty of Science and Chair of the Department of Biology. He retired Professor Emeritus. Brian was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia which gradually isolated him from the world, although it was aggressive cancer that took him from us. He is greatly missed by his wife Cheryl, sister Cynthia Cotterill, children Heather Pagura (Marco), Joanne Lennox (John), Robert Colman (Kristi), stepdaughters Liana Kerzner (Steven), Tamara Warminiec (Karol) and grandchildren Stefan and Katerina Pagura and Aria Warminiec. A Celebration of Life and reception will take place Friday, October 25th at Heintzmann House, Thornhill from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hill House Hospice (www.hillhousehospice.com) or the Alzheimer Society.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2019