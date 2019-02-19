BRIAN COX Brian died peacefully on February 13, 2019 at 87 years of age at Forest Hill Nursing Home, Ottawa, ON after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Beloved husband of the late Irene Cox (née Austin). Survived by sons Nick of Inglewood, ON and Matthew (Cathie) of Ottawa, ON and by extended family in England. Proud grandfather of Gianna and Martin Cox of Ottawa, ON. Brian was born in Liverpool, England and graduated with a Ph.D. in 1955 from the University of Cambridge, Saint Catharine's College. After working at the UKAEA's Harwell Labs for several years, Brian and family immigrated to Canada in 1963 and settled in Deep River, ON where he took a position with the Nuclear Metallurgy group at AECL's Chalk River Nuclear Laboratories until his first retirement in 1988. Brian's career was devoted to understanding the behavior of materials, especially zirconium alloys, in nuclear reactors. In 1989 he accepted the NSERC Chair of Nuclear Engineering position at the University of Toronto where he worked and taught until retiring again in 2003. Never fully retired, Brian continued his contributions to Nuclear Science through the ZIRAT Conferences/ANT International and as a Professor Emeritus of Nuclear Engineering at U. of Toronto and as a Researcher Emeritus at AECL. Brian was the recipient of numerous awards throughout his career including the W.B. Lewis Medal (1988), W.J. Kroll Zirconium Medal (1976) and the A.B. Campbell Award, National Association of Corrosion Engineers (1961). When Brian wasn't in the lab or travelling for business (often with Irene) he loved many different activities, but his passion was cutting and maintaining x-country ski trails and participating in the annual Silver Spoon races. Brian's family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff both at North Renfrew Long Term Care in Deep River and Forest Hill Nursing Home in Ottawa for their outstanding professionalism, compassion and care for Brian over the past many years. Respecting Brian's wishes, cremation has taken place. An Internment and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to North Renfrew Long Term Care (www.nrltc.ca). Funeral arrangements entrusted to Valley Funeral Home, Deep River. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2019