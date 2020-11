Or Copy this URL to Share

BRIAN CROFT Passed away peacefully at Etobicoke General Hospital on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the age of 79 years. Brian was born in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia to Arthur Ellis and Maureen Winifred Croft (nee West). Older brother of Dennis Croft and Mary Canniffe. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Newediuk Funeral Home.



