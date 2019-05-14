You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
BRIAN D. GREGSON April 8, 1931 - May 6, 2019 Brian passed away peacefully in Vancouver with Norma, his wife of 64 years, by his side. Also survived by his children Susan (Eugenio Clini), Dan (Janet Gilmour) and Janice (Raymond Laflamme), and by his eight grandchildren Julian and Livia Clini, Michael, Katie, Margaux and Gabriella Gregson, and Patrick and Jocelyne Laflamme. Brian had a distinguished career of 42 years with the Royal Bank of Canada, and later served on a number of corporate boards. Brian will be remembered for his infectious humour and for his love of golf and fishing. No service by request. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 14 to May 18, 2019
