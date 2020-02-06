|
BRIAN EDWARD JAMES Brian passed away peacefully on February 3, 2020 at the age of 90 surrounded by family. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Vivienne. Much loved father of Chris (Susan), Juliet (Steve), and Stephanie (Sal). Brian cherished his grandchildren Heather, James, Jake, Andrew, Katie, David, James, Gemma and Mario. Great grandfather of Athena, Tristan, Dorian and Sylas. Born in London, England to Helen and Leonard James, Brian graduated from Oxford University and served in the RAF. He moved to Canada and spent his career working for the Dunlop Tire Company followed by the Rubber Association of Canada as president. Brian and Vivienne spent many happy years at their condo in Oakville and cottaging on Stoney Lake. He was an active member of The Church of the Epiphany and president of his condo board. A visitation will be held at Kopriva Taylor Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Funeral service will take place on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Grace Church-on-the-Hill, 300 Lonsdale Road, Toronto, followed by a reception. The family is deeply grateful to the staff at Russell Hill Retirement Residence for taking loving care of their father. Thank you to the staff at Toronto General Hospital for their care over the past three years. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2020