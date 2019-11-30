|
BRIAN ENGLISH Arthur Brian English, born in Winnipeg in 1944, passed away October 31, 2019 in White Rock, BC. Much loved by his wife of 50 years, Valerie (Burnside); daughters, Marnie, Kellie (Alex), and Robyn (Christian); and grandchildren, Bryson, Kaylee, Autumn, James, Hayden and Silas. A celebration of life will be held early in 2020. Condolences may be sent to 2151 127 A St. South, Surrey, BC V4A 3T1. Brian would be honoured if donations in his name were directed to the Alzheimer Society of B.C.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2019