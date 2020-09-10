BRIAN F. OLDS Brian F. Olds, a most extraordinary man, died on August 25, 2020, proving, in fact, that 2020 could indeed get a lot worse. Brian passed away after a long courageous battle with cancer that doctors said should have killed him a lot sooner if he hadn't been so damn tough. Brian's personality was larger than life. Many laughs were shared among his friends and many excellent adventures were had. Brian was a friend who would never hesitate to help and the last to complain about his own lot in life. He had an unwavering fearlessness in his pursuits and passions for life. He could also be quite stubborn in his beliefs which made it easy to get under his skin; providing hours of entertainment for his buddies who would sometimes treat it like a sport. Brian was built like a bear and went to St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, Nova Scotia on a football scholarship where he played offensive line centre. He graduated with a BBA from St FX and a MBA from St Mary's in Halifax. He was also a chartered financial analyst. Brian ran one of the largest bond portfolios in Canada in his day and was quick to be a mentor to the younger members of the investment community. Brian had a heart of gold. He was tough as nails, very intelligent, generous to a fault, had wicked culinary skills and loved to host his friends. He was also a fierce adversary to anyone who got in his way - especially bank staff who tried to give him the runaround. He was a man with principles and integrity and was thoughtful, creative and open to new ideas. This along with his unwavering positive attitude brought him success in many ways. He cherished his time with his friends and their children - who loved his laughter and big bear hugs. As hard as he worked, he played harder. A diehard cyclist, Brian was a member of Toronto's famed 'Doughnut Ride' before he decided to retire "way up North" to Thornbury for better climbs and less side mirror hits. Brian enjoyed draping his shape in spandex and riding 100km a day. Skiing, sailing, motorcycling and road cycling took him to the many corners of the world. He particularly loved skiing at Jackson Hole "back before it was tourist-y." He also decided to give up football for Rugby after his schooling as it "had more action." All women wanted him and all men wanted to be him. But there was only one Brian and he was legally claimed by the love of his life and best friend, Ellen, after a thoughtful courting. Although they met later in life, he often said 'it feels like longer.' Nobody was quite sure of the denotation, but we assume it was positive. Brian was the perfect husband, setting an unrealistic example for others to follow. It was often getting him into trouble with his friends as their wives would expect similar treatment. No one could compete with such a class act and Ellen will truly miss Brian every day of her life that follows until she can be with him again. Brian was also dearly loved by their cat, Walter, and his in-laws, Bob and Joanne, who spoiled him rotten. Brian will be fondly remembered by his dear friends, Gaurav and Surjit Marwaha, James Cadeau and Sarah Groen, Robert Lee, Nelson Chau, Andrew Schurer, Jim Schetakis, John and Sheona Ayles, Robert Mann, and Andy Mitchell and Jinny Thompson - all who have been a tremendous support for Ellen during her heartbreak - and by his Bay Street friends and colleagues. Brian did not want a funeral, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, and instead wanted to be remembered by his friends in their own way on their own time - "whatever they want to do is fine, but preferably with a really good bottle of wine!" Everyone who loved him was very proud to count him as a friend. He will be sadly missed.



