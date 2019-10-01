You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
BRIAN JOSEPH WILSON March 18, 1953 - September 28, 2019 After a long battle our dear Brian is now at peace. Brian leaves behind his beloved wife of forty years, Doretta; his children Brendan (Elizabeth Lofranco), Natalie, and Mark; his adored grandchildren, Noah, Elias, and Clara; his mother Patricia Wilson; and in-laws Tony and Anita Sabucco. He will be missed by his sisters and brothers: Sheila (George Hoo), Barbara Poggi, Patricia (Michael Lang), Margaret (Steve Gregg), Mary Lou (Bill Hurley), John (Maureen Vella), David (Nancy Hurley), Gregory (Shelagh McKee), and sister-in-law Janine (Stan Buday). Brian was predeceased by his father Dr. John K. Wilson and infant sister Mary Catherine. He leaves behind many loved nieces and nephews. Visitation to take place at the Ward Funeral Home, Weston Chapel, 2035 Weston Road, Toronto Wednesday, October 2nd, 5-9 p.m. and Thursday, October 3rd 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass Friday, October 4th at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 3055 Bloor St. W., Toronto Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Prostate Cancer Canada (prostatecancer.ca), The Dorothy Ley Hospice (dlhospice.org), ShareLife (sharelife.org), or a charity of your choice. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 1 to Oct. 5, 2019
