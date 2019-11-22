You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
York Cemetery and Visitation Centre
160 Beecroft Road
North York, ON M2N 5Z5
(416) 221-3404
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
York Cemetery and Visitation Centre
160 Beecroft Road
North York, ON M2N 5Z5
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
York Cemetery and Visitation Centre
160 Beecroft Road
North York, ON M2N 5Z5
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
York Cemetery and Visitation Centre
160 Beecroft Road
North York, ON M2N 5Z5
Brian MACDONALD Obituary
COL. (RET.) BRIAN SCOTT MacDONALD After a short illness, Brian passed away peacefully at North York General Hospital on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the age of 80. Predeceased by his wife Marnie (nee Young) who passed away in 1985, he will be lovingly remembered by his children, Heather and her son John, David (Krystyna) and daughters Margaret, Katherine and Victoria; and Michael (Kimberley) and son Alexander. A retired Colonel, Brian graduated from Royal Military College, served in the 4th Regiment Royal Canadian Horse Artillery, and subsequently in the 7th Toronto Regiment Royal Canadian Artillery Regiment. He had a distinguished career as an international affairs and defence analyst and media spokesperson. He was also a former teacher and was a great story-teller with a hearty laugh. Brian was a great inspiration to his family, friends and colleagues. Visitation will be held at York Funeral Centre (416) 221-3404, 160 Beecroft Road, North York on Friday, November 22nd from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.. A visitation on Saturday, November 23rd at 1 p.m. will be followed by the service at 2 p.m., and interment at York Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, 2019
