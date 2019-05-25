You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
BRIAN MALCOLM FLUHMANN Passed away, after a brief illness at Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga, on May 15, 2019, in his 86th year. He leaves behind his cherished wife Jacqueline, his Chat. He is also survived by his brother Billy (Maureen), his nieces and nephews, Lynn (Dave), Cathy (Wayne), Douglas (Wendi), and Carol Ann (Sheila), as well as great-nieces and nephews. Brian and Jackie had recently relocated from Halifax to Mississauga in order to be closer to family. Second to his devotion to Jackie was his Alma Mater, Mount Allison University, where he was honoured this past fall for being the alumnus with the longest record for continuous giving, at 42 years. He will always be remembered for his inquisitive nature and his constant generosity. A small celebration of his life will be held in June. In keeping with Brian's legacy of giving, donations can be made in his memory to Mount A.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 25 to May 29, 2019
