BRIAN PATRICK KILBRIDE Brian Patrick Kilbride, 67 years of age, passed away peacefully with family at his side, on May 1, 2019 in Toronto, after a brief hospitalization. He was born on January 26, 1952 in Toronto and grew up in the Beaches. Brian's loves included his former spouse, Norma and son, Chris. He is also survived by sister, Eileen (Kent Smith); brother, Michael; his former spouse, Sue; niece, Erin; and extended family in Windsor and Michigan. Brian was predeceased by parents, Peggy and Leo Kilbride, and faithful dog, Pal. A wake will be held to celebrate Brian's life on Saturday afternoon May 25th from 3 p.m. at The Wally Tap and Grill, 302 O'Connor Dr., Toronto Donations in Brian's memory may be made to the Toronto Humane Society. Special thanks to the staff at Sunnybrook Hospital and the Trillium team. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 11 to May 15, 2019